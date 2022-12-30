The Royal Family had a rollercoaster year

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress

Democrats in Congress released six years' worth of former U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political norms when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.

The Royal Family had a rollercoaster year

It was always going to be a tough 12 months for the House of Windsor. But nothing could have prepared the Royal Family for the realities of the past year and the seismic shifts it has endured.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social