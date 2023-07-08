Stolen dinos, giant spiders and burnt jackets: A look at memorable Canadian public art fiascos

Public art is displayed on Somerset Street in the Chinatown section of Ottawa on Friday, July 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Public art is displayed on Somerset Street in the Chinatown section of Ottawa on Friday, July 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social