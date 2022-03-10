Canadians are set to spring their clocks ahead this weekend, even as wintry weather is likely to vary wildly in the coming weeks.

Provinces and territories that observe daylight time will set their clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday morning.

Most smartphones will automatically adjust the time, but manual alarm clock users will want to set their clocks ahead before going to bed Saturday night.

About 70 countries around the world participate in daylight time adjustments, intended to save energy and make better use of the growing season's daylight hours.

Yukon ended its observance of daylight time in 2020 after the government announced it would remain in Pacific daylight time year-round. Most of Saskatchewan, and some municipalities in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec also do not adjust their clocks in the spring.

Some provinces, as well as some U.S. states, are considering legislation to end the time change. Ontario passed legislation that would end the bi-annual changing of the clock in November 2020, but won't be signed into law until New York and Quebec also make the change.

The Canadian Sleep Study (CSS) released a position statement in June 2021 saying it does not support switching to daylight time. After a review of scientific evidence, the CSS said daylight time disrupts humans' natural circadian rhythms by skipping an hour of sleep, and delays bedtime for many in the summer months when the sun already sets later in the evening. The CSS also said daylight time postpones the sunrise in the morning, meaning those who have to getup early for school or work must get ready without daylight exposure, affecting their alertness.

Daylight time in Canada will end on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m.