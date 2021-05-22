HALIFAX -- A farm in Quebec dedicated to improving the quality of life for retired horses is also making a difference in the lives of those facing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemi, including isolated seniors and health-care workers.

A Horse Tale (AHT) Rescue is a not-for-profit horse farm located in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. that rehabilitates abandoned horses and former working animals in the horse-and-buggy industry.

The program was first created for community members with disabilities, and those struggling with their mental or physical health to bond with the horses. It has since expanded to include health-care workers, seniors and teachers – all of whom are facing the brunt of the pandemic.

Senior Jackie Ranger is among a group from a Montreal retriement home who use the farm as a therapeutic way to escape the everyday stress of the pandemic.

“It's like a big medication for us. It's really cool, it makes us feel much better,” Ranger told CTV National News.

The horses are usually available to the public, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the farm is only allowing certain individuals to spend time with the horses. Once restrictions ease, the organization says it will slowly return to normal visitor capacity.

Suzanne Precourt, also a member of the retirement home, shares special moments with a horse she calls her "darling."

“Just looking into his eyes gives me energy. I can't explain it, but I adore him,” Precourt said in French.

While the farm works to rehabilitate the retired animals, the horses are actually the ones improving the well-being of others.

Mike Grenier, executive director of AHT Rescue, says bringing a horse like Rusty to the retirment home goes a long way for the seniors.

“Life is short. We've seen a lot of difficulties with pandemic recently, and if we can give up time and if Rusty can give just himself, it means so much,” said Grenier.