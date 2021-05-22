Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
More than half of Canada's population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
When it comes to vaccine interchangeability, NACI recommends using the same type
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister calling for vaccines to be shipped from the U.S. to Canada
Countries urge broader patent waivers than just COVID-19 vaccines
'Living my life': People head north to cottages despite Ontario's stay-at-home order
Torontonian reinvents lighting business to honour front-line workers with neon hearts
Quebec horse farm bringing joy to seniors, front-line workers amid pandemic
Canada awaiting results of U.S. probe before deciding plans for J&J vaccines
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
Canada's first-dose vaccinations surpass U.S., as American daily rate declines
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada