More than half of Canada's population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
CTVNews.ca Staff Published Saturday, May 22, 2021 12:04PM EDT
TORONTO -- More than half of Canada’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to CTVNews.ca’s vaccine tracker.
On Saturday morning, the percentage of the Canadian population that has received at least one dose of vaccine tipped over 50 per cent after Quebec reported that it had administered another 96,173 doses to its residents.
More to come…
