

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Utah police officer is being praised after photos showed him holding a young mother’s baby as she filed a domestic violence report.

A young mother with several children came into the West Jordan Police Department office to file the report last week. As she filled out the paperwork, Officer Robert Lofgran held her baby and watched over her other small children for several hours at the station.

Some of the department’s record clerks snapped photos of the patrol officer during the call and posted it onto the West Jordan Police Department’s Facebook page on Thursday.

The post describes how the officer’s impromptu babysitting gave the mother the “help she needed for that day.”

“He spent hours on this call. Thank you for your service!” the department wrote.

As of Saturday morning, the post has been liked by more than 2,800 people and shared 379 times.

Sgt. Alex Earelli knows the officer and told CTVNews.ca that the force is “happy” because “those are the type of values we’re trying to represent.”

He said this is the type of conduct the department expects from their officers and stressed how they have to “show kindness and support… in all their calls.”

Earelli said officers step in like this “more often than would get broadcasted.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s every single day, but it’s often where officers do step in to try and help out with providing any type of resource so the parents or the victims can get assistance,” he said.

He said that could look like helping victims find shelters, getting car seats or transporting kids to safety.