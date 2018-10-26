

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in the U.K. believe they’ve identified the man with an uncanny resemblance to “Friends” star David Schwimmer following a viral post about the suspect.

In a now-deleted Facebook post from Tuesday, Police in Blackpool, U.K. indicated they were looking for a man in connection to a Sept. 20 theft at a local restaurant.

Users quickly noticed the man in the photo looked an awful lot like Schwimmer and the post gathered thousands of comments with humorous references to his famous role on “Friends.”

In a Thursday update full of “Friends” references, Blackpool Police thanked the public for the support and mentioned they believe they’ve identified the suspect in the image.

“Could we BE any more overwhelmed with the response to our CCTV appeal on Tuesday,” the police wrote in an update. “We really appreciate your support and thank you for sharing the post with all your Friends.”

Blackpool Police say the post reached 23.1 million Facebook users through 113,000 shares before it was deleted. It is their most popular post ever.

Even Schwimmer himself chimed in with a video recreation of the image, only with a New York Yankees logo in the background, indicating he was in New York at the time of the alleged crime.

Could we BE any more overwhelmed with the response to our CCTV appeal on Tuesday – the one where we wanted to identify a... Posted by Blackpool Police on Thursday, 25 October 2018