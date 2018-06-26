Chicago police dog sniffs out US$10 million in marijuana
Jayda, a police dog with the Chicago Police Department, sniffed out more than 680 kilograms of marijuana on June 24. (Chicago Police Department/Facebook)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 1:35PM EDT
A police dog in Chicago sniffed out US$10 million worth of marijuana and then posed with the contraband in what has become a viral image.
The Chicago Police Department said on June 21 officers with the narcotics unit pulled over a pickup truck and trailer in Midlothian, Ill., about 38 kilometres south of Chicago, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation when a police dog named Jayda sensed a smell of narcotics coming from the vehicle.
When officers began to search the truck and trailer, they found more than 680 kilograms of marijuana, worth an estimated US$10 million on the streets.
Officers say the pot was allegedly on its way to Chicago from California.
On Facebook, the police department shared a picture of Jayda in a room surrounded by the marijuana she helped uncover. Piles of the drug are stacked half way up the wall.
Police say the alleged driver, 42-year-old Jason Tanner from Lakehead, Calif., was arrested and charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis.
The truck and trailer have been seized.
With a file from CNN
