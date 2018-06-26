

CTVNews.ca Staff





A police dog in Chicago sniffed out US$10 million worth of marijuana and then posed with the contraband in what has become a viral image.

The Chicago Police Department said on June 21 officers with the narcotics unit pulled over a pickup truck and trailer in Midlothian, Ill., about 38 kilometres south of Chicago, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation when a police dog named Jayda sensed a smell of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

When officers began to search the truck and trailer, they found more than 680 kilograms of marijuana, worth an estimated US$10 million on the streets.

Officers say the pot was allegedly on its way to Chicago from California.

On Facebook, the police department shared a picture of Jayda in a room surrounded by the marijuana she helped uncover. Piles of the drug are stacked half way up the wall.

Police say the alleged driver, 42-year-old Jason Tanner from Lakehead, Calif., was arrested and charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis.

The truck and trailer have been seized.

With a file from CNN