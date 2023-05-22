Northern Canadian businesses using local ingredients with a focus on food sustainability

Chef and owner of "Fishy People", Niki Mackenzie poses for a photo at the restaurant and butchery in Yellowknife on Monday, April 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake Chef and owner of "Fishy People", Niki Mackenzie poses for a photo at the restaurant and butchery in Yellowknife on Monday, April 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social