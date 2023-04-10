Most elephants eat bananas with the peel on, but this elephant has developed her own peeling technique

Pang Pha, an Asian elephant who lives at the Berlin Zoo, is pictured in this screenshot of a video showcasing her banana-peeling abilities. (Berlin Zoo / Current Biology, Kaufmann et al.) Pang Pha, an Asian elephant who lives at the Berlin Zoo, is pictured in this screenshot of a video showcasing her banana-peeling abilities. (Berlin Zoo / Current Biology, Kaufmann et al.)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social