Most Canadians changing clocks to spring forward for daylight time

Canadians are changing their clocks tonight as much of the country prepares to spring forward for daylight time.

The change happens for most of the country at 2 a.m. local time.

Yukon and most of Saskatchewan keep their clocks the same year-round.

Canadians can thank an avid Ontario golfer in Thunder Bay for introducing daylight time to the country.

In 1908 the towns of Port Arthur and Fort William – now Thunder Bay – brought in seasonal time-shifting for July and August.

It expanded across much of the country a decade later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.