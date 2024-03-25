Lifestyle

    • Laurent de Brunhoff, 'Babar the Elephant' author, dies aged 98

    Laurent de Brunhoff presents his 1992 book 'La Victoire de Babar' (sold in English as 'Babar's Battle'), a publication marking the 60th anniversary of his father Jean's famous character, Babar. (Pascal J Le Segretain / Sygma / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Laurent de Brunhoff presents his 1992 book 'La Victoire de Babar' (sold in English as 'Babar's Battle'), a publication marking the 60th anniversary of his father Jean's famous character, Babar. (Pascal J Le Segretain / Sygma / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Writer and illustrator Laurent de Brunhoff, who continued his father’s legacy by producing dozens of original books for his “Babar the Elephant” series, has died aged 98.

    De Brunhoff died at his home in Key West, Florida on Friday following a recent stroke, his wife, the critic and author Phyllis Rose, told CNN via email.

    A citizen of both France and the U.S., de Brunhoff published more than 40 books featuring Babar, an impeccably well-dressed elephant dreamed up by his mother, Cécile, and brought to life by his illustrator father, Jean, in the 1930s.

    “The start — (the) very start of Babar — was a bed(time) story from my mother,” de Brunhoff told CNN in an interview, aired in 2003. “And my brother and I loved the story. We went to my father’s studio and told him about it. He started to make a book for us. After the first book he made another one and another one. And he just discovered himself, I think.”

    De Brunhoff was just 12 when his father died of tuberculosis, in 1937, having published five books for the series. These early titles see the green-suited Babar leave the jungle for Paris when his mother is shot by a hunter, before embarking on various adventures and being crowned king of the elephants.

    A further two of his father’s books were published posthumously — and a then-teenage de Brunhoff colored and designed a cover illustration for the seventh and last of his Babar titles.

    Sharing his father’s gift for illustration, de Brunhoff studied at the Académie de la Grande Chaumière art school in the French capital and worked as an abstract painter. In 1946, at the age of 21, he revived Babar with the first of his own books, “Babar’s Cousin: That Rascal Arthur.”

    “I wanted Babar to live again,” he told CNN in 2003.

    Children's author and illustrator Laurent de Brunhoff working at his home during a BBC television interview in 1969. (Malcolm Winton / Radio Times / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

    Global phenomenon

    In the decades after his father’s death, de Brunhoff introduced new characters and storylines, helping popularize the series and bring it to a global audience. His original tales saw Babar traveling around the world with his family, learning how to cook, taking up yoga and even visiting an alien planet. His most recent book for the series, “Babar’s Guide to Paris,” was published in 2017, more than 70 years after he first revived the character.

    Despite capturing the imagination of generations of children, the series has been accused of being an allegory of — and justification for — French colonialism. Some of Jean de Brunhoff’s original illustrations and storylines have meanwhile been criticized for employing racist stereotypes.

    In the 1980s, Chilean author Ariel Dorfman argued that Babar’s story — including his adoption of human clothes and mannerisms, and the subsequent depictions of him bringing the benefits of human civilization back to the jungle — represented the “fulfillment of the dominant countries’ colonial dream.”

    “Babar slips progress into the jungle without upsetting the ecological balance, because (Jean) de Brunhoff omits all the plundering, racism, underdevelopment and misery from his story of the relationship between the two worlds,” Dorfman wrote in his 1983 book, “The Empire’s Old Clothes: What the Lone Ranger, Babar, and Other Innocent Heroes Do to Our Minds.”

    When asked about Dorfman’s critique by National Geographic in 2014, de Brunhoff appeared to accept the idea that the series perpetuated myths about French colonialism.

    “I think it’s right. Absolutely,” he told the magazine. “In some way, it’s a little embarrassing to see Babar fighting with Black people in Africa. My second book, ‘Babar’s Picnic,’ was also inspired by my father’s drawing. Some years later, I felt embarrassed about this book, and I asked the publisher to withdraw it.”

    The series has been translated into numerous languages, and Babar was also adapted for TV on several occasions, beginning with a production for NBC in the late 1960s. A later series, “Babar,” premiered in 1989 on CBC in Canada and HBO in the US (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery), while the more recent “Babar and the Adventures of Badou” aired on various channels globally, including Disney Junior, between 2010 and 2015.

    Tributes to de Brunhoff flooded in over the weekend following news of his death. Writing to X, formerly Twitter, the Oscar-nominated writer, director and actor Whit Stillman described his Babar books as “exquisitely beautiful and charming.”

    New York’s Mary Ryan Gallery, which represented de Brunhoff’s illustrations, said on Instagram that the writer and illustrator’s “love for Babar, his art and family story have touched millions across the globe.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    • Maduro makes official re-election run while would-be rival struggles to register candidacy

      Polls show that Venezuelans would trounce the unpopular Maduro by a landslide if given half a chance. But the self-proclaimed socialist leader has so far managed to block his chief opponents from running while alternately negotiating and then reneging on minimal electoral guarantees promised to the U.S. government in exchange for relief from oil sanctions

    • Colorado university hires 2 former U.S. attorneys to review shooting, recommend any changes

      The Colorado university where a student is charged with killing his suitemate and another person in a dorm room last month has hired two former U.S. attorneys to review what led to the shooting and recommend whether any campus policies and procedures should be changed. John Suthers, who most recently served as mayor of Colorado Springs, and Jason Dunn, have been asked to conduct the review prompted by the Feb. 16 shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. An executive summary of key findings and recommendations will be released, and the university's emergency management team can then work on any suggested changes, chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said in an email sent to the campus on Thursday and released to The Associated Press on Monday. Nicholas Jordan, 25, is accused of killing Samuel Knopp, 24, a senior studying music, and his friend, Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, a mother of two who loved singing. Authorities have not revealed a motive but the shooting came about a month after Jordan allegedly threatened to kill Knopp amid an ongoing dispute about living conditions in their shared living area, according to Jordan's arrest affidavit. Another suitemate told investigators that he and Knopp had made multiple complaints about Jordan’s “living area cleanliness,” and his marijuana and cigarette smoking. The death threat came after Knopp gathered some trash in a bag and placed it at the door of Jordan’s bedroom in the pod-style dorm, which included a shared living area and individual bedrooms, the other suitemate said. “Mr. Jordan threatened Mr. Knopp and told him that he would ”kill him” and there would be consequences if Mr. Jordan was asked to take out the trash again,” police said in the document. The dispute in early January was reported to campus police and housing officials, but there is no indication in the document that university officials made any attempt to remove the suspect from the suite, despite multiple reports of conflicts, including the threat. The university has declined to say whether it took any action in response to the problems, citing the ongoing criminal investigation and federal student privacy laws. Jordan, a junior who had been studying accounting at the university, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Jordan has not been asked to enter a plea yet and his prosecution is on hold for now because of concerns about his mental health. Last week, a judge ordered that Jordan's mental competency be evaluated by a psychologist at the request of Jordan's lawyer. The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs has about 11,000 students. It was founded in 1965 and started as a division of the University of Colorado in Boulder, the state’s flagship public college. It was recognized as an independent college in 1974.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News