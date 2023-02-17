Irregular sleep may be harmful to your heart, study finds
When you don't get enough good sleep, the short-term consequences are noticeable — maybe you're distracted at work or snappy with loved ones. But in the background, irregular and poor-quality sleeping patterns could increase your risk for developing cardiovascular disease, according to a study published this week in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
"This study is one of the first investigations to provide evidence of a connection between irregular sleep duration and irregular sleep timing and atherosclerosis," said lead study author Kelsie Full, an assistant professor of medicine in the epidemiology division at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Atherosclerosis is the buildup of plaque in arteries, according to the American Heart Association. This plaque is made up of cholesterol, fatty substances, cellular waste products, calcium and fibrin, a clotting agent in the blood. As plaque accumulates, blood vessel walls thicken, which reduces blood flow and therefore diminishes the amount of oxygen and other nutrients reaching the rest of the body. Atherosclerosis can lead to cardiovascular health conditions, including coronary heart disease, angina, heart attacks, strokes and carotid or peripheral artery disease.
Poor sleep — including poor quality, abnormal quantity and fragmented sleep — has been linked with cardiovascular disease and cardiovascular disease-related deaths before, but less had been known about the specific associations between sleep regularity and atherosclerosis.
Sleep regularity, the new study's authors defined, is estimated by variations in sleep duration (how long someone sleeps each night) and sleep timing (the time when someone falls asleep nightly) — the fewer variations the better.
The authors set out to learn more about this relationship by analyzing the sleep of older adults — age 69 on average — who participated in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis, a longitudinal cohort study designed to investigate the prevalence and progression of, and risk factors for, cardiovascular disease. More than 2,000 participants were recruited between 2000 and 2002 from Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, North Carolina, California and New York state.
During sleep assessments conducted between 2010 and 2013, participants kept a sleep diary over seven consecutive days and wore a wristwatch that tracked their sleep and wake history. Participants also underwent an at-home sleep study to measure breathing, sleep stages, waking during the night and heart rate.
After participants' cardiovascular health was assessed during the same time frame, the researchers found those with irregular sleep durations — those that varied by 90 minutes to more than two hours within a week — were about 1.4 times more likely to have high coronary artery calcium scores compared with those with more consistent sleep durations. (This calcium score measures the amount of calcified plaque in arteries; a higher number increases the risk of some cardiovascular conditions.) The former group was also more likely to have carotid plaque and abnormal results from a test assessing blood vessel stiffness.
"These results suggest that maintaining regular or habitual sleep durations, or sleeping close to the same total amount of time each night," Full said, "may play an important role in preventing cardiovascular disease."
SLEEP AND CARIOVASCULAR RISK
Since sleep quality and atherosclerosis were measured at the same time, researchers weren't able to assess or prove whether irregular sleep caused the condition — they found only an association between the two.
The findings of the study published Wednesday could be due to both a direct link between sleep and the heart, and/or other lifestyle factors.
"People with less sleep or irregular patterns do tend to have less healthy patterns in other lifestyles (like diet and physical activity)," Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, chair of the department of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, said via email. Lloyd-Jones wasn't involved in the study.
"Sleep is critical for the heart to be able to rest, as that is when heart rate slows and blood pressure normally dips," he added. "Without that regular rest, the heart and vascular system are stressed over time."
Whatever interrupts a person's sleep could result in changes that affect the heart, said Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver. Freeman wasn't involved in the research.
"Interrupted sleep — especially (in) those with sleep apnea — usually releases catecholamines like adrenaline, which can do all sorts of things if it's a chronic problem," Freeman said. Sleep interruptions can also be a sign of increased stress or anxiety, he added.
Still, the study's findings were in participants with no history of cardiovascular disease, so everyone should take heed, Lloyd-Jones said.
"Sleep matters to all of us," he added. "It is an important part of the Life's Essential 8 approach to optimizing your cardiovascular health — which can also help prevent cancers, dementia and many other chronic diseases of aging."
Life's Essential 8 is the American Heart Association's checklist for lifelong good health, which also includes eating healthy, being physically active, quitting tobacco, managing weight, controlling cholesterol and managing blood sugar and blood pressure.
The association recommends adults get seven to nine hours of sleep each night, which is more likely if you have sound sleep hygiene. That involves going to bed at the same time each night, waking at the same time daily, avoiding caffeine after late morning, using your bedroom for sleep and intimacy only, avoiding screen usage before bed and sleeping in a dark, quiet and cool room.
"I also recommend keeping a notebook next to the bed," Freeman said. "Then when people wake up in the middle of the night, (they should) write down what comes to mind first. It could be they heard a bird or they had to pee or they had some stressor on their mind. And that may be a focus for when they meditate or do something mindful."
If you have sleep apnea or persistent sleep issues, seek treatment from a sleep specialist or other clinician.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Trudeau says he now regrets 'fringe' views remark about 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he now regrets calling members of the 'Freedom Convoy' a 'small fringe minority of people' with 'unacceptable views' last year as the convoy made its way to Ottawa.
Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'
A former Canadian sniper has triggered a cross-border battle over press freedom, after providing classified information to an American podcaster. Dallas Alexander, a former member of the elite JTF2 unit, released never-before-seen video of a record-setting 'kill shot' during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show.
These are the most polluted cities in Canada
A new report says Montreal, Windsor and Hamilton top the list of cities in Canada with the worst air quality.
Solar storm to trigger northern lights show that could be seen across much of Canada
Canadians are being treated to a spectacle Friday night as a solar storm is expected to heightened the activity of aurora borealis.
Trudeau says Canadians decided 2021 election outcome in spite of Chinese meddling
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian voters alone decided the last federal election as he played down a report Friday that China tried to unduly sway the outcome.
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
Former Ottawa police chief Sloly calls for national security reforms following convoy commission report
In an exclusive interview, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly calls for Canada's national security framework to be revaluated and for the numerous policing recommendations contained in the newly-released Emergencies Act inquiry report, to be followed through on.
'I leave knowing our city's best days lie ahead': Tory reflects on time as mayor in final statement
John Tory wants to be remembered as the mayor who “did the work of keeping this city stable and moving forward.”
Canada
-
Chinese balloon flew through 'radar gaps' during journey over Canada: Norad
Senior Canadian military officers at the North American Aerospace Defence Command say a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed near several military bases and through "radar gaps" during its flight over Canada.
-
Trudeau says he now regrets 'fringe' views remark about 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he now regrets calling members of the 'Freedom Convoy' a 'small fringe minority of people' with 'unacceptable views' last year as the convoy made its way to Ottawa.
-
'I leave knowing our city's best days lie ahead': Tory reflects on time as mayor in final statement
John Tory wants to be remembered as the mayor who “did the work of keeping this city stable and moving forward.”
-
Ford's delayed reaction to Freedom Convoy made Ottawa feel abandoned, report finds
A lack of engagement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford left Ottawa feeling abandoned by its provincial government during the “Freedom Convoy” protests, a federal report found.
-
Health Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent booster for kids and teens
Health Canada has authorized one of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 boosters for use in children and teens aged six to 17 years. The booster targets the Omicron variant BA.1.
-
International organization says Indigenous families will lead unmarked graves report
The head of an international organization brought in by the federal government to provide communities with options for identifying possible human remains buried near former residential school sites says Indigenous families must lead the way.
World
-
U.S. military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris
The U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials said Friday.
-
Sheriff: Gunman kills 6 including ex-wife in Mississippi
A lone gunman killed six people including his ex-wife and stepfather Friday at multiple locations in a tiny rural community in northern Mississippi, the sheriff said, leaving investigators searching for clues to what motivated the shocking rampage.
-
Amateur balloonist group from Illinois says small balloon last reported over Alaska 'missing in action'
An Illinois-based club of amateur balloonists says one of its small balloons is 'missing in action' after last reporting its location over Alaska on Saturday, the same day the US military shot down an unidentified object in the same region.
-
U.K. embassy guard in Berlin gets prison for spying for Russia
A former security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin was sentenced Friday to more than 13 years in prison for putting U.K. diplomats at 'maximum risk' by selling secret information to Russia.
-
North Korean leader brings daughter to soccer match
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to a soccer game celebrating the birthday of his late father, state media said Saturday, her latest in a series of public appearances that have triggered debate on whether she's being prepped for a future leadership role.
-
Russia, Belarus discuss closer military, economic ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted neighbouring ally Belarus' leader on Friday for talks on expanding military and economic co-operation amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
Trudeau says he now regrets 'fringe' views remark about 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he now regrets calling members of the 'Freedom Convoy' a 'small fringe minority of people' with 'unacceptable views' last year as the convoy made its way to Ottawa.
-
Trudeau says Canadians decided 2021 election outcome in spite of Chinese meddling
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian voters alone decided the last federal election as he played down a report Friday that China tried to unduly sway the outcome.
Health
-
Ahead of Canada's new childhood obesity guidelines, doctors say surgery is an important option
A pediatrician involved in creating new treatment guidelines for obese children in Canada says an 'alarming' rise in obesity has led to a greater need for surgery for teens whose mental and physical suffering typically worsens into adulthood.
-
Health Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent booster for kids and teens
Health Canada has authorized one of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 boosters for use in children and teens aged six to 17 years. The booster targets the Omicron variant BA.1.
-
U.S. drugmaker Genexa to send children's pain and fever medication to Canada
Health Canada has provided U.S. drugmaker Genexa a temporary allowance to bring 'a limited amount' of its children's pain and fever drugs into Canada, the company has announced.
Sci-Tech
-
The dark side of Bing's new AI chatbot
In the week since Microsoft unveiled its AI-powered Bing chatbot and made it available to test on a limited basis, numerous users have pushed its limits only to have some jarring experiences.
-
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
-
Anker recalls 535 series power banks due to fire risk
Anker has issued a recall notice for its 535 series power banks as they may pose a potential fire hazard.
Entertainment
-
Taron Egerton solves puzzle to iconic video game's success in 'Tetris' trailer
There's a new trailer for the upcoming 'Tetris' movie starring Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, the real-life entrepreneur who brought the iconic video game to fingertips around the world.
-
These are the most polluted cities in Canada
A new report says Montreal, Windsor and Hamilton top the list of cities in Canada with the worst air quality.
-
'Star Trek: Picard' reunites the old crew for its 'Generation'-al third and final season
After a pair of slow-going voyages that sought to blend old and new, 'Star Trek: Picard' warps back to its roots in a third and final season filled with familiar 'The Next Generation' faces. While building the show around its AARP-eligible cast two decades after the last movie imposes certain limits, getting the band back together feels like a clear case of giving the loyal audience what it wants.
Business
-
High gas prices may have curbed downward inflation trend in January: economists
Canada's annual inflation rate has been slowing since the summer, but economists are predicting that higher fuel prices in January may have hindered that trend.
-
Indigo creates temporary website for browsing after cybersecurity incident
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has created a temporary website for customers to use for browsing after a cybersecurity incident hit the company.
-
Air Canada posts Q4 profit, offering new optimism after tough year for airline
Air Canada's comeback from pandemic shutdowns appears to be gaining momentum after the airline posted a profit in its latest quarter, offering hope the industry has turned a corner even as the country's largest airline posted a $1.7 billion loss for the year.
Lifestyle
-
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
-
Fowl-free: McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets in Germany
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
-
Michael Jordan makes record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is making a record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America in honor of his upcoming 60th birthday, the organization announced Wednesday.
Sports
-
Qatar-based bid for Manchester United confirmed on deadline day
A Qatar-based bid for Manchester United was confirmed Friday, with Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani promising to rid the iconic soccer team of debt and return it to former glories.
-
Durant cheered by fans, says Suns have 'all the pieces'
NBA superstar Kevin Durant received a warm welcome in Phoenix Thursday, telling Suns fans he hopes to return to play soon after the All-Star break. The two-time Finals MVP is recovering from a sprained knee ligament.
-
Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold, thanks former coach after surprise split
Mikaela Shiffrin covered her mouth with her fluorescent orange mittens and then collapsed to the snow, still breathing heavily as her entire body pulsated from the exertion of her gold medal-winning run.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.