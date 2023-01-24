How important is working from home? Majority of women would trade money for flexibility: study

A two-year-old child draws a picture while his mother works on a laptop in her home office, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP) A two-year-old child draws a picture while his mother works on a laptop in her home office, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen spectacles like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social