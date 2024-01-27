The world's largest cruise ship begins its maiden voyage from the Port of Miami

Fredericton synagogue vandalized on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Shock and sadness in Fredericton today after a local synagogue was vandalized.
The world's largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it gets underway from the Port of Miami.
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 metres) from bow to stern, is roughly as long as the Empire State Building is high: 1,250 feet (381 meters) - not counting the spire and antenna.
The ship, which is leaving South Florida for its first seven-day island-hopping voyage through the tropics, was officially christened Tuesday with help from soccer legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates.
"Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of dreaming, innovating and living our mission -- to deliver the world's best vacation experiences responsibly," Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty said earlier this week. "She is the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, forever changing the status quo in family travel and fulfilling vacation dreams for all ages on board."
When the Icon of the Seas was first revealed in October 2022, the ship spurred the single largest booking day and the highest volume booking week in Royal Caribbean's then 53-year history, according to the cruise line.
The Icon of the Seas is divided into eight neighbourhoods across 20 decks. The ship includes six waterslides, seven swimming pools, an ice skating rink, a theatre and more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges. The ship can carry up to 7,600 passengers at maximum capacity, along with 2,350 crew members.
Waterslides are seen atop a deck overlooking floors of rooms aboard Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, during a media day preview as it prepares for its inaugural public voyage later this month, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Seventy-seven-year-old Keith Light is back at home in a recreational vehicle outside a Walmart in East Vancouver, having recently been discharged from hospital after an accident.
As progress on some measures in the Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement continue to play out publicly, the two parties have quietly been in talks to table electoral reform legislation before the next federal vote.
A new CTV W5 documentary, "Celine’s Silence," digs into the rare disorder that has put Celine Dion's career on hold, while hearing from her long-time collaborators, friends and family.
Gad Partok was 10 years old in 1942 when Nazis stormed his street in the coastal Tunisian town of Nabeul. He saw them going door to door, hauling out his neighbours, shooting them and burning down their homes. Like so many Jews who moved to Israel after the war, Partok believed Israel would be a place where he would finally be free from persecution.
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
University students and staff across the country are concerned about increased surveillance on examinations, saying they can be overly-sensitive and cause undue stress during tests.
Canada and Turkiye have reached a deal to restart Canadian exports of drone parts in exchange for more transparency on where they are used, and it would take effect after Ankara completes its ratification of Sweden's NATO bid, two sources told Reuters.
Balmy weather and a series of rainstorms forecast for British Columbia's South Coast have set off flood advisories for rivers, streams and low-lying areas.
A new study suggests Canada is underreporting the amount of carbon emissions the Athabasca oil sands of Alberta produce by 1,900 to 6,300 per cent.
An Ontario man pleaded guilty to fraud charges in the United States this week after he sold nearly US$6 million worth of fake allergy and sensitivity tests to tens of thousands of people.
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
One of two Wisconsin women accused of stabbing a classmate nearly to death almost a decade ago to please internet horror character Slender Man is again asking a judge to release her from a mental institution.
Russian President Vladimir Putin castigated Europe on Saturday for 'Russophobia' and criticized the Baltic States over human rights at the unveiling of a Second World War memorial.
A group of survivors of Nazi death camps will mark the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during the Second World War in a modest ceremony Saturday in southern Poland.
The crew aboard a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker hit by a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels extinguished an hourslong fire onboard the stricken vessel Saturday sparked by the strike, authorities said.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan that Washington should stand by a commitment not to support independence for Taiwan, during their high-level talks in the Thai capital, the Chinese foreign ministry said Saturday.
A state funeral for Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa Sunday. CTV News Channel will air special coverage of Broadbent’s funeral. Here's where — and when — to watch along.
With infections and deaths linked to measles soaring abroad, medical experts warn that waning immunization rates are increasing risks of the virus's return to Canada.
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
Elon Musk — who was widely criticized for an antisemitic post on his social media site, X, two months ago — said following a visit to Auschwitz Monday that X has less antisemitic content than other social media platforms. But Musk conceded that he wasn’t aware until recently that antisemitism was a pervasive problem in the United States.
Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have detected water molecules in the atmosphere of a small, blazing-hot exoplanet 97 light-years from Earth.
The circulation of explicit and pornographic pictures of megastar Taylor Swift this week shined a light on artificial intelligence’s ability to create convincingly real, damaging – and fake – images.
A district attorney in Tennessee has dropped charges against country singer Chris Young stemming from an encounter with Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents who were doing compliance checks.
An 18th century British painting stolen by mobsters in 1969 has been returned more than a half-century later to the family that bought the painting for US$7,500 during the Great Depression, the FBI's Salt Lake City field office announced Friday.
MacKenzie Scott unloaded nearly 65.3 million shares of Amazon, currently worth more than US$10 billion, in 2023, according to a filing.
Clad in a yellow vest, little Efruz balances himself on the front of the surfboard as waves foam around him and his companion as they skim over the Pacific waters off Peru.
The national organization has issued new recommendations that encourage kids to engage in unstructured outdoor play -- and "risky play" in particular.
A man who shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith following a traffic crash nearly eight years ago has been convicted of manslaughter. The jury deliberated for more than four hours and reached its verdict in the retrial of Cardell Hayes just after midnight Saturday, news outlets reported. He faces up to 40 years in prison.
Star freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury added to his career World Cup medal haul with a bronze medal in moguls competition Friday. Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished with a score on 80.07 points.
Luka Doncic and Devin Booker went on another NBA scoring spree on Friday night, making this a week like none other in league history.
Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera may not function while the car is in reverse. The recall covers certain Models Y, S and X from the 2023 model year.
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Most passenger cars in the European Union still emit the same quantity of carbon dioxide as 12 years ago, the European Union's auditing agency warned on Wednesday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.