Family travel in Canada is up more than 50 per cent on Airbnb

Half of Canadians intend to travel in 2023, and according to a new report from Airbnb, they may be bringing their families along for the trip.

The report looked at family travel on Airbnb in Canada—which is defined as a booking that included at least one child or infant—and found it increased by more than 50 per cent in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the vacation rental company, the most sought-after family destinations included a lake, a cabin, skiing or swimming pools.

Airbnb family travel data shows over 15 million check-ins in nearly 90,000 destinations worldwide in 2022.

Here are 2022’s top family travel destinations in Canada, according to Airbnb:

• Toronto, Ontario

• Montreal, Quebec

• Calgary, Alberta

• Vancouver, British Columbia

• Edmonton, Alberta

• Canmore, Alberta

• Ottawa, Ontario

• Halifax, Nova Scotia

• Quebec City, Quebec

• Prince Edward County, Ontario

