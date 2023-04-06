More than half of Canadians plan to travel this year: survey

People are shown at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People are shown at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Limit sugar intake to six teaspoons per day, study suggests

Scientists have found more evidence to support a recommendation made by the World Health Organization in 2015 that added sugar intake should be limited to six teaspoons per day. Otherwise, the risk of cancers, heart disease and other conditions rises.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social