Dolly Day: More than 1,100 Dolly Parton look-alikes gather for world record attempt

More than 1,100 Dolly Parton look-alikes walked the streets of Listowel, Ireland, on Saturday in an attempt to set the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the iconic country singer in a public space.

No such record was previously listed by Guinness World Records, and the organizers of “Dolly Day” needed at least 250 people dressed as the singer to set one.

To qualify in the tally, participants needed to be "instantly recognizable" as Dolly Parton and had to wear a costume based on outfits Parton wore publicly before.

In 2012, another Guinness World Record was set in Listowel for the largest gathering of people dressed as nuns.

As for “Dolly Day,” the evidence will be examined by Guinness World Records, which should certify the record in about eight to 12 weeks.