Court to decide whether Happy the elephant deserves basic human rights

New York's highest court is set to determine whether Happy, a 47-year-old Asian elephant living at the Bronx Zoo, is being unlawfully imprisoned. (Bebeto Matthews/AP/FILE/CNN) New York's highest court is set to determine whether Happy, a 47-year-old Asian elephant living at the Bronx Zoo, is being unlawfully imprisoned. (Bebeto Matthews/AP/FILE/CNN)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • The Kardashians take Portofino for Kourtney-Travis wedding

    After a Las Vegas practice wedding (no marriage license) with an Elvis impersonator officiating, followed by a small ceremony (with license) in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out Friday in the jet set playground of Portofino, a fishing village known for its multicolored houses and crystalline green water on the Italian Riviera coast.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social