Canada’s most popular restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
Ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend and as patio season ramps up, OpenTable has unveiled its annual list of Canada’s “100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants” with 10 Vancouver restaurants making the cut.
Canadians appear to anticipate outdoor dining with enthusiasm, as OpenTable data reveals its users began making reservations starting as early as Jan. 1 in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary.
OpenTable’s 2023 outdoor dining list was compiled based on an analysis of over one million diner reviews featuring restaurants from across Canada.
Ontario dominated the list with 59 featured establishments, followed by British Columbia (21), Quebec (9), Alberta (7), and Atlantic Canada (4).
The list compiled a selection of what OpenTable calls the most stunning alfresco dining destinations, such as Allen’s in Toronto, Bonterra Trattoria in Calgary, Provence Marinaside in Vancouver, and more that offer delicious food and beautiful views.
“April dining was up 4 per cent in Canada (year-over-year), likely a result of warmer temperatures and Canadians enjoying an early start to outdoor dining,” OpenTable country director Matt Davis said in a news release published Thursday. “Find a new favourite spot for patio season by exploring our list of the 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants, or by using our outdoor seating filter.”
When it comes to Canada’s favorite cuisines, Italian food takes the top spot according to OpenTable data from 2022.
You can find the full list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in Canada for 2023 here.
Methodology:
1- The “100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants In Canada for 2023” is generated from more than one million reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners between March 1, 2022, and February 28, 2023. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and the number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, the total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which "Outdoor Dining" was selected as a special feature.
2- OpenTable looked at outdoor dining seated reservations in Canada for 2023 (Jan 1 – April 30).
3- OpenTable looked at outdoor dining seated reservations in Canada for 2022 (Jan 1 – December 31). Cuisines reflected had a minimum of 15k diners.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s, has died. He was 87.
Canada’s most popular restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
OpenTable has released its annual list of Canada’s ‘100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants,’ featuring a selection of the most stunning alfresco dining destinations.
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: What's a good Alberta conservative to do?
In an opinion column for CTVNews.ca ahead of the provincial election, Naheed Nenshi argues Alberta conservatives have a few choices ahead of them, all of which require holding their noses.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Canada
-
B.C. district postpones climate events, citing intimidation, safety, misinformation
A British Columbia regional district has postponed a series of climate action open houses, citing safety concerns and fears of intimidation.
-
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
-
Princess Anne to visit Canada's oldest regiment in New Brunswick this weekend
Princess Anne will be in New Brunswick this weekend to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars.
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
-
Ontario tenants share stories of living with no rent control. Here's what it's like
Ontario tenants living in new builds are speaking out about the stress of double-digit rent increases that threaten to price them out of their homes.
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
World
-
Colombia on edge as search continues for 4 children who could have survived plane crash
Colombians were on edge Friday as a search continued for four Indigenous children who might have survived a deadly plane crash in the Amazon jungle 19 days ago.
-
Mississippi attorneys argue in lawsuit over trans student's graduation attire
Opposing attorneys clashed Friday over whether a Mississippi school district can require a transgender girl to abide by a boys' dress code as she and her classmates graduate from high school this weekend.
-
California lawmakers block bill making oil companies liable for some health problems
California lawmakers blocked two big environmental bills Thursday: One that would have ramped up the state's emissions targets, and another that would have made oil companies liable for the health problems of people who live close to oil wells.
-
U.S. group accused of making up story about homeless vets being evicted to make room for migrants
The founder of a nonprofit group has been accused of fabricating a story about homeless military veterans being evicted from a New York hotel to make room for migrants, a tale that stoked days of outrage on cable news networks.
-
What we know about the complex court fight over the Nashville school shooter's writings
A judge soon could decide if the writings of a shooter who killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in March at a Christian school in Nashville become public as parties with competing interests in the case – and the broader battle over U.S firearms access – have sparred in court over their release.
-
Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He's a Republican candidate for president
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made it official Friday: He's running for president.
Politics
-
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
-
Johnston's advice on public inquiry about foreign interference expected Tuesday
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision next Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should hold a public inquiry on foreign interference.
-
Canada joins other G7 nations to impose new Russian sanctions
The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Health
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
-
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA contract to build astronaut lunar lander
A team led by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin won a coveted NASA contract to build a spacecraft to send astronauts to and from the moon's surface, NASA's chief announced on Friday, capping a high-stakes contest.
-
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Entertainment
-
Pedro Almodovar rides into the Western in a Cannes short about gay cowboys
"Pedro! Pedro!" shouted the Cannes crowd before Pedro Almodovar unveiled his latest film, "Strange Way of Life," a 31-minute Western starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke as cowboys and former lovers.
-
Sean Penn, backing WGA strike, says AI dispute is 'a human obscenity' at Cannes Film Festival
Sean Penn strongly backed the current Hollywood screenwriters strike while speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, saying the dispute over artificial intelligence is 'a human obscenity.'
-
In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
As the Cannes Film Festival crowd stood in rapturous applause, a visibly moved Harrison Ford stood on the stage, trying to keep his emotions in check.
Business
-
San Francisco officials are investigating if Elon Musk's 'Twitter Hotel' plan broke laws
San Francisco officials are investigating Twitter after six former employees allege that owner Elon Musk's leadership team broke laws by turning the company's headquarters into a 'Twitter Hotel' for workers who were pushed to stay up late to transform the social media platform.
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales down 1.4 per cent in March, but core sales up 0.3 per cent
Canadian retail sales fell 1.4 per cent to $65.3 billion in March as sales at gas stations and new car dealers declined, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Dubai's next big thing? Perhaps a US $5 billion man-made 'moon' as the city's real estate market booms
Who says you cannot reach for the moon? A proposed US $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights -- by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | A look back: Prince Harry married Meghan Markle five years ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married five years ago. Here's a look back, and a brief summary of what's happened since that day.
-
Canada’s most popular restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
OpenTable has released its annual list of Canada’s ‘100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants,’ featuring a selection of the most stunning alfresco dining destinations.
-
Millions ditched cars for bikes during the pandemic. These cities want the habit to stick
In the agonies of the virus that upended most of the world, millions of people from Bogota to Berlin saw what life could be like on two wheels instead of four.
Sports
-
Simona Halep faces 2nd doping charge over biological passport; had failed drug test at US Open
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.
-
British climber scales Everest for 17th time, the most by a non-Sherpa guide
A British mountain guide returned to Nepal's capital on Friday after scaling Mount Everest for a 17th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world's highest mountain by a non-Sherpa guide.
-
Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.