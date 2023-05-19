Canada’s most popular restaurant patios, according to OpenTable

Ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend and as patio season ramps up, OpenTable has unveiled its annual list of Canada’s “100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants” with 10 Vancouver restaurants making the cut.

Canadians appear to anticipate outdoor dining with enthusiasm, as OpenTable data reveals its users began making reservations starting as early as Jan. 1 in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary.

OpenTable’s 2023 outdoor dining list was compiled based on an analysis of over one million diner reviews featuring restaurants from across Canada.

Ontario dominated the list with 59 featured establishments, followed by British Columbia (21), Quebec (9), Alberta (7), and Atlantic Canada (4).

The list compiled a selection of what OpenTable calls the most stunning alfresco dining destinations, such as Allen’s in Toronto, Bonterra Trattoria in Calgary, Provence Marinaside in Vancouver, and more that offer delicious food and beautiful views.

“April dining was up 4 per cent in Canada (year-over-year), likely a result of warmer temperatures and Canadians enjoying an early start to outdoor dining,” OpenTable country director Matt Davis said in a news release published Thursday. “Find a new favourite spot for patio season by exploring our list of the 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants, or by using our outdoor seating filter.”

When it comes to Canada’s favorite cuisines, Italian food takes the top spot according to OpenTable data from 2022.

You can find the full list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in Canada for 2023 here.

Methodology:

1- The “100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants In Canada for 2023” is generated from more than one million reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners between March 1, 2022, and February 28, 2023. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and the number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, the total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which "Outdoor Dining" was selected as a special feature.

2- OpenTable looked at outdoor dining seated reservations in Canada for 2023 (Jan 1 – April 30).

3- OpenTable looked at outdoor dining seated reservations in Canada for 2022 (Jan 1 – December 31). Cuisines reflected had a minimum of 15k diners.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.