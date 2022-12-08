Canada’s 100 'most beloved' restaurants in 2022: OpenTable

A new list by OpenTable shows the 100 "most beloved" Canadian restaurants in 2022, based on more than one million reviews.

The restaurant reservation company says it analyzed reviews and ratings by diners who used its service from Oct.1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022. The list was determined by overall rating, user-based "klout," total number of reviews and regional overall rating.

“We’re seeing a strong interest in a variety of dining establishments and experiences this year, and strong representation from traditional continental to diverse international cuisines,” said Matt Davis, Country Director at OpenTable, in a news release.

Ontario dominates the list with 49 restaurants, followed by Alberta with 23, British Columbia with 18, Quebec with nine and New Brunswick with one.

These are top 100 restaurants featured by OpenTable, listed in alphabetical order:

1 Kitchen – Toronto, Ont.

Akira Back – Toronto, Ont.

Alloy – Calgary, Alta.

Amal Restaurant – Toronto, Ont.

Anejo Restaurant - Toronto (King St) – Toronto, Ont.

Auberge du Pommier – Toronto, Ont.

Bar George – Montreal, Que.

Bar Isabel – Toronto, Ont.

Baro – Toronto, Ont.

BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery – Lake Country, B.C.

Blu Ristorante – Toronto, Ont.

Bocado Restaurant – Prince Edward County, Ont.

Bonaparte – Montreal, Que.

Botanist – Vancouver, B.C.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar – Vancouver, B.C.

Bridgette Bar – Calgary, Alta.

Byblos – Downtown – Toronto, Ont.

Bymark – Toronto, Ont.

Café Boulud – Toronto, Ont.

Cano Restaurant – Toronto, Ont.

Canoe Restaurant and Bar – Toronto, Ont.

Capocaccia Trattoria – Toronto, Ont.

Cardinale – Calgary, Alta.

Carisma – Toronto, Ont.

Chairman’s Steakhouse – Calgary, Alta.

Charcoal Steak House – Kitchener, Ont.

Chuck's Steakhouse – Banff, Alta.

Crossroads Restaurant – Rousseau, Ont.

Cucci Ristorante – Oakville, Ont.

D.O.P. – Calgary, Alta.

Damas – Montreal, Que.

Dolcetto – London, Ont.

Don Alfonso 1890 – Toronto, Ont.

Earth to Table: Bread Bar – Guelph – Guelph, Ont.

Elora Mill Restaurant – Guelph, Ont.

Estiatorio Milos - Montreal – Montreal, Que.

Gibbys - Old Montreal – Montreal, Que.

Giulietta – Toronto, Ont.

Grey Gardens – Toronto, Ont.

Haven Kitchen + Bar – Langley, B.C.

Hello Sunshine Japanese Restaurant + Private Karaoke Rooms – Banff, Alta.

Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery – Kelowna, B.C.

Homer Street Cafe & Bar – Vancouver, B.C.

Hoogan & Beaufort – Montreal, Que.

Hy's Steakhouse - Toronto – Toronto, Ont.

Ibérica – Montreal, Que.

Italian by Night – Saint John, N.B.

Joe Fortes Vancouver – Vancouver, B.C.

Ki Modern Japanese + Bar - Toronto – Toronto, Ont.

Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

La Vecchia - Marine Parade – Etobicoke, Ont.

Lee – Toronto, Ont.

Locale King City – King City, Ont.

Lonely Mouth Bar – Calgary, Alta.

Lulu Bar – Calgary, Alta.

Lupo Restaurant & Vinoteca – Vancouver, B.C.

Maison Boulud – Montreal, Que.

Maison Selby – Toronto, Ont.

MAJOR TOM – Calgary, Alta.

Marked – Toronto, Ont.

Mercato - Mission – Calgary, Alta.

Miku Restaurant - Vancouver – Vancouver, B.C.

Minami Restaurant – Vancouver, B.C.

Modavie – Montreal, Que.

Model Milk – Calgary, Alta.

MODERN STEAK - Southport Rd – Calgary, Alta.

Morton's The Steakhouse – Toronto – Toronto, Ont.

Osteria Giulia – Toronto, Ont.

Osteria Savio Volpe – Vancouver, B.C.

Pepino's Spaghetti House & La Tana – Vancouver, B.C.

Raven Bistro – Jasper, Alta.

REIGN – Toronto, Ont.

Riviera – Ottawa, Ont.

Sabor Restaurant – Edmonton, Alta.

Sassafraz – Toronto, Ont.

Scaramouche Restaurant – Toronto, Ont.

Shook Kitchen – Toronto, Ont.

Sofia – Toronto, Ont.

Sorrel Rosedale – Toronto, Ont.

St. Germain's - Casino Rama Resort – Orillia, Ont.

Sukiyaki House – Calgary, Alta.

Tableau Bar Bistro – Vancouver, B.C.

Tea at The Empress – Victoria, B.C.

Teatro Restaurant – Calgary, Alta.

Ten Foot Henry – Calgary, Alta.

The Bauer Kitchen – Waterloo, Ont.

The Bison Restaurant – Banff, Alta.

The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room – Brentwood Bay, B.C.

The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery – Beamsville, Ont.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Oshawa – Oshawa, Ont.

The Lake House – Calgary, Alta.

The Nash – Calgary, Alta.

The Story Cafe - Eatery & Bar – Richmond, B.C.

Three Bears Brewery – Banff, Alta.

Trattoria Timone – Oakville, Ont.

Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine- Niagara on the Lake – Niagara-on-the-lake, Ont.

Tutto Restaurant & Bar – Vancouver, B.C.

Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland, Ont.

Vintage Chophouse & Tavern – Calgary, Alta.

Zarak by Afghan Kitchen – Vancouver, B.C.