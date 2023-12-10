Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
The card features a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the King’s coronation on May 6 this year, Buckingham Palace said.
King Charles is wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the palace.
Queen Camilla is wearing a white robe designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, the palace said.
The card is the second of its kind to be released by the palace since the start of the King’s reign and the first to feature King Charles as king.
The 2022 Christmas card featured a photo of him, when he was still the Prince of Wales, and his wife at the Braemar Games in Scotland on September 3, five days before Queen Elizabeth II died.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a Christmas photo of their family, which features on their Christmas card.
It shows the Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor.
