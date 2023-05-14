Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
The world's oldest dog is living it up in his 30s.
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
Bobi's family planned a Saturday birthday party at his home in Conqueiros, a rural village in southern Portugal.
His owner, Leonel Costa, told Guinness that it will be a "very traditional" Portuguese party. Over 100 people are set to attend and a dance troupe are set to perform, according to the news release.
Costa told Guinness that Bobi has been enjoying a lot of attention since being crowned the world's oldest dog.
"We've had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi," he said in the release.
He added that the senior pup was in good health and recently received a check-up due to Costa's concerns about the stress of frequent visitors.
"There were a lot of pictures taken and he had to get up and down many times," he said in the release. "It wasn't easy for him."
Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of Portuguese dog trained to guard livestock, according to his owner. As he's gotten older, he has had difficulties walking and also experienced a decline in his eyesight.
Costa attributed his dog's longevity in part to the "calm, peaceful environment" where he lives.
In addition to being the oldest dog currently living, Bobi is also the oldest dog ever recorded, according to Guinness. Costa was just 8 years old when his canine companion was born.
"Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world," he said in the release.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
'Province wasn't geared up for this wildfire season': Yellowhead County mayor not satisfied with Alberta support
The mayor of Yellowhead County told reporters on Saturday he doesn't think the province was prepared for this spring's wildfire season.
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
Pipeline plot twist: where Line 5 threatens nature, now nature is a threat to Line 5
The controversial Canada-U.S. oil and gas conduit known as Line 5 could be facing its toughest challenger yet: the very watershed the pipeline's detractors are trying to protect.
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.
Canada
-
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Cocaine seizures at Canada's borders spike as pandemic wanes
Cocaine seizures at Canada’s borders rose sharply when restrictions loosened, according to new figures released by the Canadian Border Services Agency.
-
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
-
Haiti at risk of famine as farmers kidnapped, 'extremely bad' hunger fuels tumult
Even as Canadian aid feeds thousands, the United Nations is warning that Haiti's political chaos is putting the country at risk of famine, as farmers get kidnapped and the desperate turn to vigilante justice against gangsters.
-
Memorial run held in honour of slain OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala
Family, friends and police from across the province paid tribute to a fallen officer in his hometown of Barrie, Ont. on Saturday.
-
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
World
-
Cease-fire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold after days of fighting
A fragile cease-fire between Israeli forces and militants in the Gaza Strip appeared to be holding Sunday after a five-day clash that killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel.
-
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.
-
Serbian authorities: 13,500 weapons collected in amnesty, including rocket launchers
Serbian authorities on Sunday displayed some of around 13,500 weapons they say have been handed over since this month's mass shootings, including hand grenades, automatic weapons, and anti-tank rocket launchers.
-
Erdogan's leadership in balance as polls close in Turkiye's pivotal elections
Election polls closed Sunday in Turkiye, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership of the NATO member country grappling with economic turmoil and the erosion of democratic checks-and-balances hung in the balance after a strong challenge from an opposition candidate.
-
Sherpa climbs Mount Everest 26th time, matching record set by fellow Nepalese guide
A Sherpa guide scaled Mount Everest on Sunday for the 26th time, matching the record set by a fellow Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world's highest peak.
-
Pakistan leader says those involved in violence following Khan detention will face terrorism trials
Pakistan's prime minister said Saturday that authorities would go after those involved in violent protests following the detention of his predecessor, Imran Khan, including prosecution in anti-terrorism courts.
Politics
-
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
-
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Health
-
Canada is experiencing a ketamine shortage. What this means for clinics treating depression
Use of a powerful drug best known to some by its black market names was recently approved as a treatment for depression, but a shortage means many Canadians aren't able to access it.
-
Traditional Indigenous tea from Canada could combat drug-resistant malaria: study
A plant long used by Indigenous people for medicinal tea has been shown to be effective against the parasite that causes malaria, according to a new study.
-
Portugal to ban smoking in most places, restrict tobacco sales
Portugal's government on Thursday presented legislation to extend a ban on smoking to outdoor areas including covered terraces and to restrict tobacco sales, as it hopes to raise a tobacco-free generation by 2040.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronomers detect largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed
A team of astronomers from the University of Southampton in England have identified the largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed.
-
Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A crucial radar antenna on a European spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed.
-
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
Entertainment
-
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
Liverpool cleaned up from the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, as Sweden celebrated victory and Ukraine remained defiant after a night of Russian bombardment, including a strike on the hometown of the country's competitors.
-
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace.
-
Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that
Illinois lawmakers hope to make their state the first in the U.S. to create protections for child social media influencers.
Business
-
Canadian plywood makers seek duties as cheap Chinese rivals carve out half the market
Carlos Zarate, president of the Canadian Hardwood Plywood and Veneer Association, warns of an industry in decline, but not due to falling demand for things like kitchen cabinets, decorative wood panels and furniture. Association members are unable to compete with plywood products imported from China at low prices.
-
Before Musk picked Yaccarino as Twitter CEO, she challenged him on policies, and his own tweets
On Friday, Elon Musk announced that NBC Universal's Linda Yaccarino will serve as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino is a longtime advertising executive credited with integrating and digitizing ad sales at NBCU. Her challenge now will be to woo back advertisers that have fled Twitter since Musk acquired it last year for US$44 billion.
-
G7 finance leaders vow to contain inflation, strengthen supply chains but avoid mention of China
The Group of Seven's top financial leaders united Saturday in their support for Ukraine and their determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression but stopped short of any overt mention of China.
Lifestyle
-
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
-
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
-
Michelin-star meals on the edge of space offered for US$130,000
Eating a Michelin-star-level meal on the "edge of space" could be a reality next year, if French company Zephalto has its way.
Sports
-
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
-
Panthers relishing first trip to NHL's conference finals in 27 years
There was a wide range of emotions that the Florida Panthers all enjoyed in the immediate aftermath of securing their first conference finals trip in 27 years. Extreme joy and elation at first. Then a quieter, more contemplative celebration. And then, exhaustion.
-
Analysis: Playoff outcomes suggest the NBA could see a summer of big moves
Golden State has decisions to make now. Big decisions. Phoenix does, too. And Dallas. And Milwaukee. And Portland. And more.It's the best time of year in the NBA -- with the playoff field getting down to its final four on Sunday.
Autos
-
Tennessee company refuses U.S. request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled.
-
Tesla to recall 1.1 million cars in China over potential safety risks, Chinese regulator says
Tesla will recall more than 1.1 million cars in China due to potential safety risks, the country's top market regulator said on Friday.
-
Toyota: Data on more than 2 million vehicles in Japan were at risk in decade-long breach
A decade-long data breach in Toyota's much-touted online service put some information on more than 2 million vehicles at risk, the Japanese automaker said Friday.