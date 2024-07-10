Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories across Canada

Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada were under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada experienced sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

Here were the updates:

6:45 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in northern Manitoba with up to 90 km/h wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. The areas affected are Tadoule Lake and Leaf Rapids. The thunderstorm is moving east at 20 km/h.

4:40 p.m.: A special air quality statement has been issued in northwest Manitoba following wildfire smoke travelling east of northern Saskatchewan The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk, Canada's weather agency warned.

3:55 p.m.: A heat warning has been issued in western Ontario. Daytime highs are expected to reach 30 C, with humidex values near 35. Environment Canada is advising residents to drink plenty of water regularly to decrease the risk of dehydration.

3:20 p.m.: Residents of Garden River in northern Alberta have been ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire. Though the community of about 700 is not in immediate danger, there are concerns that the fire may cut off access to the only road into the area.

3:10 p.m.: A heat warning in Sask. has been extended to include the entire province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

3:00 p.m.: A special air quality statement is issued for several regions in northern B.C. Wildfire smoke will cause poor air quality and reduced visibility over the next 24 to 48 hours. The affected regions include Fort Nelson, Muskwa, Prophet River, Buckinghorse River, Sikanni Chief, Hwy 77 north to the Yukon border.

2:47 p.m.: The development of severe thunderstorms in northern Manitoba may produce hail measuring up to six centimetres in diameter, with damaging wind gusts up to 90 km/h. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued.

2:25 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm watch is issued in northeast B.C., which may cause strong wind gusts and large hail. The areas affected are Watson Lake and Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park.

2:09 p.m.: While heavy rain is forecast to drag in southern Ontario, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Bluesfest expects the festival to resume tonight and continue for the rest of the week.

1:50 p.m.: Quebec City may see rainfall intensify in the coming hours as the storm system moves east.

1:20 p.m.: A smaller patch of rainfall has intensified as it travelled north, now throwing another bout of heavy precipitation on the Niagara Falls area.

1:15 p.m.: A patch of heavier rainfall is about to pass over Montreal.

12:54 p.m.: Rainfall with embedded torrential downpours can be expected in southern Ontario, according to Environment Canada, which can cause flash flooding.

12:35 p.m: Pooling in low-lying areas could lead to flooded basements. Here's how to protect yours.

12:29 p.m.: Federal forecasters are warning that eastern Ontario and Quebec could see up to 100 millimetres of rainfall during thunderstorms.

12:20 p.m.: The storm is travelling east. The areas with the heaviest precipitation are now the Niagara Falls and Kingston areas.

11:54 a.m.: Meanwhile in Calgary, a very strong high-pressure system has parked over the city and surrounding area. Dozens of temperature records have been broken in Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

Edmonton forecasters say today's temperatures could reach 37 C.

11:50 a.m.: Heat warnings in place out east. Atlantic Canada could see humidex values in the mid 30s.

11:40 a.m.: Nearly three dozen temperature records were been broken across B.C. on Tuesday, some of them were more than a century old.

11:14 a.m.: Heavier bands of rain are expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area at around 11:30 a.m.

Heavy rain is expected to continue before tapering off this afternoon, then starting again and continuing through the night.

11 a.m.: Pooling has been reported on several major roads in Toronto. Cars were seen driving slowly through flooded roads in the late rush hour.

10:50 a.m.: Weather radars show rainfall patterns lumbering over southern Ontario, heading northeast into Quebec and towards the Maritimes.

A map from Environment Canada shows weather alerts in place as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Local updates: