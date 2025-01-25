ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Which style of yoga is right for me? Here’s a primer, with a caveat

By The Associated Press

Published

This image taken from video shows yoga instructor Tim Senesi in Orange County, Calif. in 2023. (Tim Senesi via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.