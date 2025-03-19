ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Skip the late night food, exercise and technology if you want a good night’s sleep

By CNN

Published

If you suffer from insomnia, don't toss and turn in bed. Get up and do something relaxing in low light, experts suggest. janiecbros/E+/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.