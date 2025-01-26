ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Rare corpse flower blooms at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, crowds drawn to its ‘stinky cheese, foot smell’

By CNN

Published

A rare corpse flower has bloomed at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, where people waited in line for hours to get a whiff of its unique scent. (WCBS via CNN Newsource) (Willingham, James)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.