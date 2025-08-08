ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Private Welsh island with 19th century fort goes on the market

By CNN

Published

The site is only accessible by sea or air and has its own helipad. (Strutt & Parker via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.