ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Is this the only known portrait of England’s doomed ‘Nine Days Queen’?

By CNN

Published

English Heritage conservator Rachel Turnbull gives the portrait a final examination before it goes on display. (English Heritage via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.