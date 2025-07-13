ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Is it OK to use AI in your job search? Experts say yes. Here’s how to do it right

By The Canadian Press

Published

While many recruiters and employers don't discourage applicants from using AI, it's a turnoff when some candidates forgo their personalities and rely heavily on the tools. Empty Office space is seen in Toronto on Friday March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.