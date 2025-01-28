ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Chinese zodiac predictions: What’s in store for 2025 as we enter the Year of the Snake

By CNN

Published

A woman touches the snake figure on the stone wall ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Snake, following the Chinese zodiac, as people visiting the Baiyun Taoist Temple in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.