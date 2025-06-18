ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Canadians’ budget tighter than Americans on food: Leger

By Charlie Buckley

Published

A man looks at imported bottles of sauces for sale at the Hiep Thai grocery store in Garland, Texas, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.