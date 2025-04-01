ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

April Fools' Day is celebrated with pranks and hoaxes worldwide

By The Associated Press

Published

Actors of clown-mime theatres perform marking April Fool's Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.