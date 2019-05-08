When the youngest member of the Royal Family gets a chance to tour Canada, he’ll be unlikely to run across someone his age with same first name.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced on Wednesday their newborn baby boy’s name would be Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The name Archie is not particularly popular in Canada. According to BabyCenter.com, Archie is not among the Top 100 baby names for Canadian boys in 2018.

Of the three provinces with publicly available databases of baby names, British Columbia had just five babies named Archie in 2018, while Alberta and Quebec had two and zero, respectively.

By comparison, 225 babies born last year in B.C. were named Liam.

Other provinces and territories have only released lists of the top names for 2018, in which Archie is nowhere to be seen.

Running into an “Archie Windsor” is even more improbable. The Canadian Press spoke to the only Archie Windsor in Canada 411, a 71-year-old truck driver from Duncan, B.C., who said he was shocked when he heard he and the royal baby have the same name.

While Archie might not be popular among Canadian babies, it appears to be more popular among pets. According to Rover.com, Archie did not figure into the top 10 Canadian dog names in 2018, but was the top selection among Canadians who named their dog after a pop culture reference, which in this case is the Netflix series Riverdale, based on the classic comic series.

According to FindCatNames.com, Archie was the 12th-most popular cat name in 2018, though the results are not exclusive to Canada.

With files from The Canadian Press