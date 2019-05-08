The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed the name of their newborn son: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

This is a breaking news update. Previous version of the story follows below.

Bundled in his father’s arms, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally revealed their newborn son to the world during a photo call at Windsor Castle.

Wrapped in a white blanket with a matching cap, the royal baby slept soundly as a beaming Prince Harry and his wife Meghan posed for photos and answered reporters’ questions in St George’s Hall on Wednesday.

“It’s great,” Prince Harry said. “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been what, two-and-a-half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our little bundle of joy.”

When asked about what the first days of parenthood have been like, Meghan replied:

“It’s magic. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

The Duchess -- who wore a belted white trench dress from London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner and Manolo Blahnik suede pumps -- also said her son had the “sweetest temperament” and is “really calm,” to which her husband joked, “I wonder who he gets that from.”

The royal baby was born weighing seven pounds, three ounces on Monday morning, after which the Duke and Duchess took a couple of days with their son, out of the public spotlight at their home in Frogmore Cottage, located near Windsor Castle.

“He’s just been the dream. It’s been a special couple of days,” Meghan said.

As for their son’s looks, the happy couple said they’re still trying to figure out who he resembles.

“Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks, so we’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really, but his looks are changing every single day so who knows?” Prince Harry said.

The prince did joke, however, that his son was already sporting some facial hair.

“[It’s] wonderful,” he said as Meghan giggled beside him.

Despite the public’s interest, the Duke and Duchess did not reveal the name of their son who the British press has so far been calling Baby Sussex.

During a brief public appearance on Monday, Prince Harry said he and his wife Meghan were “still thinking” about what to name him. The newborn’s name has become the subject of intense speculation with Alexander, Albert, Arthur, and James as popular predictions.

Following Wednesday’s photo call, Meghan said they would introduce their son to the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. In fact, the couple said they had already “bumped” into the duke in Windsor Castle on their way to the appearance.

CTV News royal commentator Richard Berthelsen said he expects the Duke and Duchess to announce the name of the baby after their meeting with the Queen.

“I do think that they probably do want to discuss that with the Queen as a courtesy,” he told CTV News Channel on Wednesday. “I noticed with the Cambridge children, that those names were not announced until the Queen had a chance to visit.”

Meghan also added that her mother, Doria Ragland, has been staying with the couple at their cottage on the castle’s estate.

On Tuesday, Prince William said he was “absolutely thrilled” at the news of the birth and said he and his wife Kate were looking forward to meeting the baby in the next few days.

“I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting,” the father-of-three quipped.

Prince Charles, too, said he was looking forward to meeting his fourth grandchild when he and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, returned from their official visit to Germany.

“We couldn’t be more delighted at the news,” he told well-wishers in Berlin on Tuesday.

The baby is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild and seventh in line to the throne.