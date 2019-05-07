

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sending Canadian well wishes to the world's newest royal parents.

Prince Harry announced his wife, the former Meghan Markle, gave birth to a healthy baby boy early Monday.

Trudeau posted on Twitter that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should "Enjoy every minute of this happy time together as a new family of three."

There is no word yet on what Canada is giving the seven-pound-three-ounce baby who doesn't yet have a name.

His older cousins, the children of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, were all welcomed with $100,000 donations to charities and some Canadian-made gifts.

Prince George received a handcrafted blanket and mukluks in 2013, Princess Charlotte was given a Canada Goose snowsuit in 2015 and Prince Louis was given a traditional Haida blanket.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also sent best wishes to the new parents, wishing them "all the best on the birth of their baby boy."

Other notable Canadians who joined in the public congratulations on social media include Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, Toronto Mayor John Tory and actor Patrick J. Adams, Meghan's former co-star on the Toronto-shot TV series "Suits."

Adams posted on Twitter: "Just heard that the world just got heavier by seven pounds and three ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents."

The Toronto native, who had his first child with actress Troian Bellisario in October, said in his tweet that he "learned first-hand seven months ago how transformational becoming a parent is."

Adams concluded the tweet with the hashtag "playdatesoon."

More details about Harry and Meghan's first child -- such as the name and photos of the newborn -- are expected in the coming days.