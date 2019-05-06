

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





Royal baby watchers were quick to notice one significant name missing from the official Buckingham Palace statement announcing the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child: Thomas Markle, her estranged father.

“The Duchess of Sussex has been delivered of a son,” the Palace statement says.

After giving particulars about the birth, sex, weight and delivery of the child, the statement continues; “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

“The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.”

Thomas Markle has been estranged from Meghan following a series of very public blunders involving both the American and British press – culminating in his absence at Meghan and Harry’s wedding and several unsanctioned interviews.

Thomas Markle told British newspaper The Sun he was "delighted to hear mother and child were doing well," and offered congratulations to the couple.