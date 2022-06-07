A sponge may not be the most hygienic way to clean dishes, study suggests, but there is an alternative
Kitchen sponges harbor more bacteria than kitchen brushes, which may be a more hygienic way to clean your dishes, according to researchers in Norway.
"Salmonella and other bacteria grow and survive better in sponges than in brushes, the reason is that sponges in daily use never dry up," said Trond Møretrø, a research scientist at Nofima, a Norwegian food research institute.
"A single sponge can harbor a higher number of bacteria than there are people on Earth," said Møretrø, an author of a new study, which published online in the Journal of Applied Microbiology.
While many bacteria are not harmful, those that are -- like salmonella -- can spread from sponges to hands, kitchen surfaces and equipment and potentially make people sick, he said.
"The sponge is humid and accumulates food residues which are also food for bacteria, leading to rapid growth of bacteria."
What surprised the researchers most about their findings was that it didn't really matter how people cleaned their sponge or how often.
"That the way the consumers used their sponges did not matter much regarding growth of bacteria. It is very difficult for consumers to avoid bacterial growth in the sponges as long as the sponges are not replaced daily," Møretrø said.
The research on the used sponges and brushes builds on a lab-based study published last year by the same team of researchers, which found that harmful bacteria survived better in sponges than in brushes.
In the United States, the USDA said that that microwaving or boiling kitchen sponges may reduce "some of the bacterial load," however these measures alone are not adequate to ensure your sponge will reduce cross-contamination. It advised to buy new ones frequently.
The research was part of a European Union-backed project on food safety.
SPONGE VS. BRUSH
The researchers collected kitchen sponges from 20 people living in Portugal and 35 brushes and 14 sponges from people living in Norway.
An earlier survey of 9,966 people by the research team found that sponges were commonly used for cleaning in kitchens in the majority of 10 European countries, with brushes the dominant cleaning utensil for washing up in only two countries -- Norway and Denmark.
The sponges were all used for washing dishes -- scrubbing pots and pans, and 19 of the 20 sponges from Portugal were used five to six times a week or more often. Of the brushes collected in Norway, 32 out of 35 were used five to six times a week or more. The sponges collected in Norway were used less frequently.
No pathogenic bacteria (that causes disease) was found in the brushes or the sponges. However, overall bacteria levels were lower in used brushes than sponges. Similar types of non-pathogenic bacteria were found in the two cleaning utensils.
When the researchers added salmonella bacteria to the brushes and sponges, they found a significant reduction in the salmonella numbers in brushes allowed to dry overnight. But there was no reduction for brushes stored in a plastic bag or for sponges regardless of storing conditions.
The owners of the sponges and brushes shared how long they typically used their sponge or brush and how they kept their cleaning utensils clean -- rinsing with water, washing with soap and water, placing them in the dishwasher or bleaching.
However, none of these things made a tangible difference -- something that surprised the researchers. The key takeaway from the study was that brushes, which dry between use, have lower numbers of bacteria.
"Since the brush dries very fast, harmful bacteria will die. Also, most brushes have a handle which prevents you from direct hand contact with potential harmful bacteria, in contrast to sponges," he said.
"I encourage consumers to try a brush instead the next time they need to replace their sponge."
WHAT TO DO
While study authors recommended the bristles of a brush over the squish of a sponge, Cath Rees, a professor of microbiology at the University of Nottingham who wasn't involved in the research, she said would continue using a sponge to wash dishes. For her, the key takeaway was that drying dish sponges and cloths between use was a good idea.
"The main message I get is that they did not find any evidence of pathogenic bacteria on the sponges or brushes taken from a range of domestic settings and therefore there is no evidence that these items are a significant source of contamination in normal domestic settings," Rees said.
"If there were some low levels of pathogens left on your cloth, they are going to grow quite slowly (they grow optimally at body temperatures), so you would not expect to see much growth of these, and this matched their results -- in wet condition there was some limited growth, in drying conditions the numbers either stayed the same or declined," she explained.
Markus Egert, a microbiologist at Furtwangen University in Germany who has conducted similar research, said he already used brushes to wash up his dishes, which he cleaned in the dishwasher. If people preferred a sponge, Egert, who was not involved in this study, recommended using a new one every two to three weeks.
"Brushes are the better choice to clean dishes, from an hygienic point of view. This might have been anticipated before, but the authors prove it with some nice experiments. However, based on my experience people love using sponges."
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Toronto police release sketch of girl whose remains were found in dumpster
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
U.S. woman pleads guilty to leading Islamic State battalion
An American woman who prosecutors say led an all-female battalion of Islamic State militants in Syria pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a case that a prosecutor called a first of its kind in the United States.
Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the shooting.
Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after herd of wild horses
A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
Influenza cases in Canada see rare spring surge amid eased COVID-19 restrictions
Experts say the easing of public health restrictions that were aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 has lead to a surge in cases of influenza, something not typically seen at this time of year.
Canada
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
LIVE @ 1 PT
LIVE @ 1 PT | Coroners' review reveals true death toll of B.C.'s 2021 heat dome
An investigation into hundreds of deaths in British Columbia during a weather phenomenon known as a heat dome showed that nearly all the deaths occurred indoors.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police release sketch of girl whose remains were found in dumpster
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians to land in Moncton Tuesday afternoon
A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country is set to arrive at in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario's remaining COVID-19 mask mandates set to expire this weekend
Ontario's remaining mask mandates are set to expire this weekend, effectively bringing an end to more than two years of public health restrictions in the province.
-
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
World
-
What's next for Boris Johnson? Here's what you need to know
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a vote of confidence triggered by discontented lawmakers in his own Conservative Party, but his troubles are far from over.
-
Street fights, constant shelling as Russia pushes for control of Donbas
Ukrainian troops were engaged in fierce street fighting with Russian soldiers in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, while other towns were under constant shelling, as the Kremlin pushed for control of the eastern Donbas region.
-
Nigeria church attack killed 22 and injured 50, official says
Sunday's attack on St Francis Catholic Church in the Nigerian town of Owo killed 22 people and injured 50, an official from the National Emergency Management Agency said on Tuesday.
-
'Perpetual' Israeli occupation at root of violence: report
Investigators commissioned by the UN's top human rights body say tensions between Palestinians and Israelis are underpinned by Israel's 'perpetual occupation' of Palestinian areas with no apparent intention of ending it.
-
India rushes to quell outrage after insulting remarks on Islam
India's government sought on Monday to calm anger at home and abroad after two officials of the ruling BJP party made remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, with 38 people arrested for rioting in a northern city and a protest planned later in Mumbai.
-
U.S. woman pleads guilty to leading Islamic State battalion
An American woman who prosecutors say led an all-female battalion of Islamic State militants in Syria pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a case that a prosecutor called a first of its kind in the United States.
Politics
-
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
-
Chief electoral officer wants law against false claims meant to undermine elections
Canada's chief electoral officer is recommending that changes to the law be made to combat foreign interference in elections and the spread of misinformation.
-
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Health
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
U.S. FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15 per cent
Regulators said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S.
-
Over 500 Quebecers vaccinated against monkeypox so far: health officials
As monkeypox cases rise, just over 500 Quebecers have been vaccinated against the virus, according to public health officials.
Sci-Tech
-
EU agrees single mobile charging port in blow to Apple
Apple will have to change the connector on iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras in a world first.
-
Axon halts plans for Taser drone as 9 on ethics board resign
Axon, the company best known for developing the Taser, said Monday it was halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone after a majority of its ethics board resigned over the controversial project.
-
Apple's latest update includes changes to iMessage, lock screen
Apple kicked off its annual developer conference by unveiling its next-generation mobile software, iOS 16, with new features that will let users personalize their lock screens and change how they text friends through iMessage.
Entertainment
-
Paramount is sued over 'Top Gun: Maverick'
The family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie 'Top Gun' on Monday sued Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement over this year's blockbuster sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
-
Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the shooting.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard on Monday, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.
Business
-
Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.
-
Shopify shareholders approve new voting rights for CEO Tobi Lutke, stock split
Shopify Inc. shareholders voted to solidify founder and CEO Tobi Lutke's voting power for as long as he is at the company andensurehe, his family and affiliates will hold 40 per cent of the company's voting power.
-
World Bank dims outlook for global economy amid Russia war
The World Bank has sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to Russia's war against Ukraine, the prospect of widespread food shortages and concerns about the potential return of 'stagflation' -- a toxic mix of high inflation and sluggish growth unseen for more than four decades.
Lifestyle
-
$116 million up for grabs in 'huge' Lotto Max jackpot
A life-changing $116 million could be won in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw. The OLG said a 'huge' jackpot of $70-million is up for grabs, along with more than 40 available $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
-
Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photo of daughter Lilibet for first birthday
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.
-
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
Sports
-
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics
No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games.
-
Contract dispute could hurt Canada's World Cup push, game's growth: experts
Experts say the well of goodwill created by the on-field success of Canada's soccer teams in recent months is quickly drying up amid a heated contract dispute between the men's national squad and Canada Soccer, the sport's national governing body.
-
Habs hire Canada hockey legend Marie-Philip Poulin in a consulting role
Marie-Philip Poulin has joined the Montreal Canadiens as a consultant in player development. The multiple Olympic medalist will continue to pursue her career while holding this position on a part-time basis.
Autos
-
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
Nineteen years after the last one was made, Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the U.S. government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
Drivers can't pump their own gas in these B.C. cities, and there are no plans to reconsider despite record prices
Two British Columbia cities with bylaws banning self-serve gas stations have no plans to reconsider as prices at the pumps soar past $2.35 per litre.