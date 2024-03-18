4,000-year-old vial contains ancient red lipstick, archaeologists say

Canadian commander of volunteer fighter group dies in Ukraine
A Canadian-born commander of the so-called Norman Brigade, a volunteer fighting group in Ukraine, has died.
A small stone vial discovered in southeastern Iran contained a red cosmetic that was likely used as a lip coloring nearly 4,000 years ago, according to archaeologists.
The rare find is “probably the earliest” example of lipstick to be scientifically documented and analyzed, the researchers reported in February in the journal Scientific Reports.
More than 80 per cent of the analyzed sample was made up of minerals that produce a deep red color — primarily hematite. The mixture also contained manganite and braunite, which have dark hues, as well as traces of other minerals and waxy substances made from vegetables and other organic substances.
“Both the intensity of the red coloring minerals and the waxy substances are, surprisingly enough, fully compatible with recipes for contemporary lipsticks,” the study authors noted.
It’s not possible to exclude the possibility the cosmetic was used in other ways, say, as a blusher, according to lead study author Massimo Vidale, an archaeologist at the University of Padua’s Department of Cultural Heritage in Italy. But he said the homogenous, deep red color, the compounds used and the shape of the vial “suggested to us it was used on lips.”
It’s one of the first examples of an ancient, red-colored cosmetic to be studied, he said, although it wasn’t clear why cosmetic preparations resembling lipstick were uncommon in the archaeological record.
“We have no idea, for the moment. The deep red color we found is the first one we met, while several lighter-colored foundations and eye shadows had been identified before,” he said via email.
The use of hematite — crushed red ocher — had been documented on stone cosmetic palettes from the late Neolithic, as well as in ancient Egyptian cosmetic vessels, according to Joann Fletcher, a professor in the University of York’s department of archaeology. Whether the vial from Iran was the earliest lipstick, “all comes down to what this new discovery was actually used for,” she said.
“It is possible the contents of the vial were used as a lip colour. But they could also have been applied to give colour to the cheeks, or for some other purpose, even if the vial looks like a modern lipstick tube,” said Fletcher, who was not involved in the research, in an email.
It is “very plausible” the artifact was a lipstick, said Laurence Totelin, a professor of ancient history in the School of History, Archaeology and Religion at Cardiff University specializing in Greek and Roman science, technology, and medicine.
“As the authors point out, the recipe is not dissimilar to a modern one. The deep red colour is also what we would expect for lip make up,” said Totelin, who was not involved in the study, via email.
“That said, the ingredients are also regularly found in the preparation of ancient medicines, and the vial has a shape that is not inconsistent with a pharmaceutical use,” Totelin said.
The vial holding the nearly 4,000-year-old cosmetic was made from a greenish chlorite, with carved decoration. (M. Vidale / F. Zorzi via CNN Newsource)
Other products previously unearthed in Egypt and the Middle East and studied by archaeologists have included black kohl eyeliners and lighter-colored compounds used as eye shadows or foundations. Unlike other ancient cosmetics, the vial’s concoction had a low lead content. This low level, the researchers suggested, might mean the lipstick’s makers understood the dangers of consuming lead, a naturally occurring toxic metal that can cause numerous health problems.
“There is a long and harsh debate among experts on the toxicity of lead compounds in cosmetics,” Vidale said.
Earlier research on artifacts from the same region that Vidale was involved with “suggests that 5,000 years ago white lead was the base material for facial foundations, meanwhile the content of our deep red preparation, supposedly meant for lips, was almost lead-free. It might have been a conscious choice,” he said.
The preparation contained quartz particles, from ground sand or crystal, perhaps added, the study suggested, as a ”shimmery-glittering agent” — although it was possible they came from the inside of the vial itself, which was finely crafted from a greenish stone called chlorite.
It’s also not clear what the original consistency of the cosmetic would have been — a fluid or more solid, Vidale said.
“The vial’s slender shape and limited thickness suggest that it could have been conveniently held in one hand together with the handle of a copper/bronze mirror, leaving the other hand free to use a brush or another kind of applicator,” the study authors wrote, citing an ancient Egyptian papyrus dated to the 12th century BC that depicts a young woman painting her lips in such a way as an example.
The artifact was among thousands of items unearthed from Bronze Age tombs and graves in the Jiroft region of Iran. The graves — part of an ancient kingdom known as Marhasi — were exposed and dislodged in 2001 when a river flooded, after which their precious contents were looted and sold by locals. Many stone and copper items, including the vial, were subsequently recovered by Iranian security forces.
The vial is kept in the National Archaeological Museum of Jiroft, where the team took samples.
“Like a bolt out of the blue, this civilization was discovered … when a disastrous flood hit its ancient cemeteries, exposing all kinds of archaeological treasures,” Vidale said.
“Now the region is well protected, but serious damages were done,” he added. “What we know today is that this was an advanced Mesopotamian-like civilization, a major player in long-distance trade and military ventures, which used its own writing system and was ruled by large cities and powerful, authoritative rulers. The rest is slowly emerging from new excavations.”
It’s not clear who would have worn the lipstick — or in what context. “As far as we know, cosmetics were regularly deposited near the face of the deceased in the graves of the time,” Vidale said.
However, given the looting and destruction of the graves, researchers have not been able to link the artifact with specific human remains.
A Canadian-born commander of the so-called Norman Brigade, a volunteer fighting group in Ukraine, has died.
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
Members of Parliament stood in solemn reflection in the House of Commons Monday in tribute to the late Brian Mulroney, the former prime minister of Canada who died last month.
The lack of excitement many Americans feel about a presidential rematch has heightened interest in alternatives to the major-party candidates, none more so than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose famous name has helped him build buzz for his independent bid.
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
Freddie Mercury's sanctuary in London, where he lived the last decade of his life, is on sale for the first time in nearly half a century -- minus his "exquisite clutter."
A Canadian-born commander of the so-called Norman Brigade, a volunteer fighting group in Ukraine, has died.
The B.C. government is bracing for an early start to the 2024 wildfire season, with El Niño conditions expected to bring a warmer and drier spring than usual.
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says three months into 2024, the city has already seen more than double the number of carjackings it did this time last year.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was accused in a lawsuit Monday of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993 and demanding a sexual favour in exchange for his help advancing her career in the police department.
The lack of excitement many Americans feel about a presidential rematch has heightened interest in alternatives to the major-party candidates, none more so than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose famous name has helped him build buzz for his independent bid.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
Two Black men who were tortured by six Mississippi law enforcement officers called on a federal judge Monday to impose the harshest possible penalties against the disgraced former lawmen.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said early Monday that he supported an idea to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prisoner exchange just days before the man who was his biggest foe died.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday agreed to send a team of Israeli officials to Washington to discuss with Biden administration officials a prospective Rafah operation as each side is looking to make “clear to the other its perspective,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
Members of Parliament stood in solemn reflection in the House of Commons Monday in tribute to the late Brian Mulroney, the former prime minister of Canada who died last month.
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
The federal government is challenging a court decision directing it to step up the pace of judicial appointments to address an 'untenable' number of vacancies.
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
A U.S. government research team found no significant evidence of brain injury among a group of federal employees reporting symptoms of the "Havana syndrome" ailment that emerged in 2016, according to studies published in a medical journal on Monday.
A second lab-confirmed case of measles has been identified in Toronto.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash in San Antonio, Texas, involving a Ford electric vehicle that may have been using a partially automated driving system.
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
The top-hatted 'drinking bird,' once a fixture in science classrooms for demonstrating the basics of thermodynamics, is making a surprising comeback — as the inspiration for a new clean-energy generator that could one day power your watch and phone.
A movie set armourer is challenging her conviction on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," court records released Monday show.
R. Kelly’s lawyer told an appeals court Monday that all kinds of legitimate organizations — even college fraternities — could be deemed racketeering organizations under a law used to convict the R&B superstar at his Brooklyn trial of sexually abusing young fans, including children, for decades.
On-demand U.S. audio and video streams for 'I'm Just Ken' topped three million streams in the week after Ryan Gosling's Oscars performance, a 422 per cent increase from the prior week.
Elon Musk said he is 'almost always' sober during his late-night — or, in some cases, very early morning — posting sessions on his social media platform, X.
Canada, citing the need to shun Russian energy, on Monday signed an agreement with Germany that it said would accelerate work towards the commercial-scale trade of clean hydrogen fuel.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says February home sales jumped 19.7 per cent compared with a year ago.
81-year-old Ron Brunner may not look like a typical weight lifter, but the Winnipeg senior is one of the most powerful in Manitoba.
A small stone vial discovered in southeastern Iran contained a red cosmetic that was likely used as a lip coloring nearly 4,000 years ago, according to archaeologists.
Find out how to pronounce common Irish names, plus read our Irish language hacks so you can figure out names yourself.
Former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner on Monday said she supported a local New York official’s order banning female sports teams with transgender athletes from using county-owned facilities.
As a golf fan watching at a tournament, you have the privilege of being up close to all the action.
Joey Votto sure knows how to make an instant impression, going deep on the first pitch he faced as a member of his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says three months into 2024, the city has already seen more than double the number of carjackings it did this time last year.
The recent surge in the cost of gas in the GTA may only be the 'beginning' of elevated prices at the pumps this spring, one industry analyst warns.
The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.