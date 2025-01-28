ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Wilmot Council approves plan to spread out capital spending increase

By Shelby Knox and Tyler Kelaher

Published

Wilmot Township council has voted to pass a motion that would spread out an increase in the township's capital spending. CTV's Tyler Kelaher reports.


















