ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

What’s happening on July 26 and July 27 in Waterloo Region and beyond

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Preparations for the Wayback Festival in downtown Kitchener on July 26, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.