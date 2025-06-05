ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Thousands of abandoned oil wells could pose danger to Ontario landowners, including Brant County

By Sidra Jafri and Alexandra Holyk

Published

A public meeting in Brant County raised concerns on tens-of-thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells across Ontario Wednesday. CTV's Alexandra Holyk reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.