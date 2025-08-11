ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

The Perseids peak this week but seeing the meteor shower won’t be easy

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Tony Wong's timelapse photo of the Perseid meteor shower captured near Medicine Hat, Alta. on Aug. 12, 2020


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.