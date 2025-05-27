ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Rolling out the red carpet for Stratford Festival’s 2025 season opener

By Shelby Knox

Published

The red carpet has been rolled out at the Stratford Festival! CTV’s Will Aiello has more from opening night.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.