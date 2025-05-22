ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

More vaccination clinics coming as measles cases climb in Waterloo Region

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Public health officials say there are now more than 100 confirmed or probable cases of measles in Waterloo Region. CTV’s Krista Simpson reports.


















