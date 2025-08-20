ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Missing 14-year-old known to frequent Waterloo Park

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for missing 14-year-old Liberty, known to hang out at Waterloo Park (Courtesy: WRPS).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.