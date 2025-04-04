ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Man wanted in Brantford murder investigation

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Police are looking for 27-year-old Bradley George Saunders as part of a second degree murder investigation (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service).


















