ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Man armed with a hatchet arrested after dramatic Kitchener, Ont. takedown

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Viewer video shows a tense confrontation between a police officer and a man with a hatchet in Kitchener, Ont.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.