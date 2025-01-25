ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Local issues at the forefront as Ford promises snap election

By Tyler Kelaher

Published

CTV's Tyler Kelaher finds out what voters want to hear from provincial politicians during their election campaigns.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.