ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Laurier student’s artwork celebrates strength in diversity for Black History Month

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

A Grand River Transit bus featuring artwork by Wilfrid Laurier University student Vanessa Nkansah-Okoree will circulate throughout Waterloo Region in February to commemorate Black History Month. (Courtesy: Region of Waterloo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.